Excelsior Sports Correspondent
JAMMU, Oct 12: J&K students excelled in recently held North India Karate Championship, organised at Chandigarh University wherein they won seven Gold, one Silver and four Bronze medals and brought laurels to J&K Union Territory.
Arun Chib, Amit Kumar, Samardeep, Nishant, Kartavya, Shivaay and Gutpreet were among Gold medallists, whereas Diwakar won Silver and Rajveer, Tanmay, Taksham and Dishant Dogra secured Bronze medals.
With this achievement, the J&K also won 1st runner-up trophy wherein 100 students of each State participated.
The players participated in the championship under the supervision of Amit Singh, general secretary of Association of Karate Jammu and Kashmir, whereas Vikas Dhar and Surjeet Dogra were coaches of the team and Abhimanyu Singh Charak was the team manager.
Students excel in North India Karate C’ship
Excelsior Sports Correspondent
Today's Stories
5 Army soldiers martyred in single operation; troops launch massive searches for militants
Rana, Slathia join BJP in big show at New Delhi with 3 Union Ministers,...
TRF militant among 2 killed in gun battles in Kashmir
Audits of CAMPA accounts, works going on at snail’s pace in J&K
Fear psychosis continues to haunt minorities in Valley
DB seeks status report about disposal of seized contraband, functioning of FSL