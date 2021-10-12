Students excel in North India Karate C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: J&K students excelled in recently held North India Karate Championship, organised at Chandigarh University wherein they won seven Gold, one Silver and four Bronze medals and brought laurels to J&K Union Territory.

Arun Chib, Amit Kumar, Samardeep, Nishant, Kartavya, Shivaay and Gutpreet were among Gold medallists, whereas Diwakar won Silver and Rajveer, Tanmay, Taksham and Dishant Dogra secured Bronze medals.

With this achievement, the J&K also won 1st runner-up trophy wherein 100 students of each State participated.

The players participated in the championship under the supervision of Amit Singh, general secretary of Association of Karate Jammu and Kashmir, whereas Vikas Dhar and Surjeet Dogra were coaches of the team and Abhimanyu Singh Charak was the team manager.