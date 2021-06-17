Student of SCON shines in quiz competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Poonam Sharma, a student of Stephens College of Nursing (SCON) brought laurels to College by securing 1st position in National level online quiz competition, organized by GDC Vijaypur.

Poonam Sharma is a student of first year student of B.Sc Nursing. The national level competition was organized to create the wider public awareness on need for regular unpaid blood donation, to promote community solitarily and social cohesion and to encourage youth to embrace the humanitarian call to donate blood and inspire others to do the same.

Dr Kamal Saini ( Retd IGP), Chairman SCON, Satvinder Saini, Director SIPS and Manoj Kotru, Administrator SCON congratulated Poonam for her splendid performance and awarded her with a cash prize of Rs 1000 along with certificate of appreciation for Academic brilliance.