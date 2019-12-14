Stephens College of Nursing organizes Annual Award Ceremony

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 14: Stephens College of Nursing organized Annual Award Ceremony at Ranjeet Resort, here.

The programme commenced with the welcome speech by Ritu Gupta, Assistant Professor and Activity In-charge, which was followed by a variety of cultural items including Saraswati Vandana, Punjabi Bhangra, Rajasthani Fusion, Kashmiri Dance and Khalibali.

Awards were accorded to the toppers of B.Sc. 1st Year who topped in the University among all the Nursing Colleges.

Some awards were accorded to the Best Nurses among students who performed the best duty during clinical practises.

The most exciting part of the Programme was Ramp Walk, Dare Round, Display Your Talent Round and Questioning Round.

‘Mr Fresher’ title was given to Aqib Aftab and ‘Ms Fresher’ title to Monti Bhagat, while ‘Miss Talent’ title was given to Shaifali Chouhan and ‘Mr Talent’ title was given to Ajay Sharma on the basis of their overall performance in all the rounds. Kavita Rana was appointed as SNA Advisor by the Management Committee.

Dr Kamal Saini, (IGP Retd) Chairperson SCON was the chief guest and Satvinder Saini (Director SIPS) presided over the ceremony.

Dr Kamal Saini appreciated the students, faculty members and the management for presenting such a gala event.

Prof Munni Dhar (Principal SCON) also showered her blessings on the students. Manoj Kotru (Advisor SCON) motivated the students to continue their true spirit of serving others and to promote Nursing.