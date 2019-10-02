State Roller Skating Championship 2019 concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Jammu and Kashmir State Roller Skating Championship, organised by J&K Roller Skating Association, affiliated to Roller Skating Federation of India, concluded at Shiva Roller Skating Institute, Peer-Kho, here yesterday.

The 6-days event had started on September 26, 2019.

The skaters from all over the State participated in different events namely Speed, Artistic, Roller Hockey and Inline Hockey.

Hockey Club Classico lifted the title trophy. The team comprised of Ankush Gupta (Captain), Jugraaj Singh, Jatin Sabarwal, Rupinder Paul Singh and Darpan Gargotra.

Addiction Roller Hockey Club clinched 2nd place and Roller Athlete Skating Club claimed 3rd place in Senior Men’s Roller Hockey.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Inline Hockey Club emerged winners in Senior Men’s Inline Hockey, while Speedy Inline Hockey Club and Indiana Inline Hockey Club claimed 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

President of Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association, GS Khurmi alongwith chief guest Narotam Sharma, Corporator Ward No-3 GMC distributed the medals among the winners in the presence of Senior Members of Association including Seema Kharyal, Reema Khurmi, Jitender Sharma, Roshan Gupta and Rajesh Anand.