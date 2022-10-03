SSN shines in Golden Jubilee Marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Sainik School Nagrota (SSN) shined in the White Knight Corps Golden Jubilee Marathon, organised by 72 Engineer Regiment under the aegis of Headquarter 16 Corps for different age groups.

Fifty eight Cadets of Sainik School Nagrota including five girl cadets along with staff participated in this event. In 13-16 years 5km boys category, Cadet Vibhum Pandey stood first, while Cadet Malik Maheen Farooq and Cadet RaghavChib remained 2nd and 3rd respectively, besides Girl Cadet Angel Choudhary of the School finished 2nd in under-13, 5km girls category.

Adding one more feat in his huge kitty of marathon medals, Ramanand, GE of the School clinched 1st position in 31-40 years 10km category for men in this event. Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, YSM, VSM, GOC, White Knight Corps presented medals to the winners of all categories in the Golden Jubilee Marathon.

Capt (Indian Navy) AK Desai congratulated the winners for exhibiting their athletic prowess and lauded the indomitable spirit and enthusiasm of all Nagrotians who participated in this mega event and brought laurels to the School.