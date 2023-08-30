Srinagar wins Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: The Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Tournament, which began on August 22 at the Polo View Hockey Stadium concluded here today with an enthralling final face-off between Team Srinagar and Team Baramulla.

Team Srinagar emerged triumphant, securing a resounding 2-0 victory in the final match, signifying the culmination of an exhilarating exhibition of sportsmanship and skill.

The final match, in which Team Srinagar emerged victorious over Team Baramulla, was characterized by outstanding performances and an exceptional display of teamwork. Gagandeep Singh, a pivotal player from Team Srinagar, earned the prestigious ‘Man of the Match’ title for his remarkable contribution during the showdown.

Munif Farooq Bhatt of the Kulgam Team received recognition as the ‘Best Goalkeeper’ of the tournament for his steadfast defence at the goalpost. Moreover, Arunpreet Singh of Team Srinagar was rightfully awarded the ‘Player of the Tournament’ for his consistent and outstanding performances throughout the competition.

The tournament was meticulously organized by the Headquarters 31 Sub Area of Chinar Corps in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council and Hockey J&K. The tournament featured 10 teams representing 10 districts from the Kashmir region, all contending for supremacy on the hockey field.

The organizers noted that the journey to the finals was characterized by a series of intense encounters, with nine league matches setting the stage for the climactic championship clash.

Promoting women’s hockey in the Kashmir valley took centre stage as an exhibition match between teams Srinagar and Budgam was held before the gripping final match, showcasing the move to fostering gender equality and promoting women’s participation in sports.

The event was attended by several guests, including Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the Chinar Corps Commander, and Rajpal Singh, the former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team, added to the event’s prestige as Special Guests for the finals.