Sports important tool to promote unity, brotherhood: Rattan Lal

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 8: Sports and games become important tools to promote brotherhood and community bonding between the two divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was stated by Rattan Lal Gupta, provincial president Jammu, J&K National Conference while speaking during the Cricket tournament organized in Jagti Stadium. The tournament was managed by Subash Zutshi (Sonu) and sponsored by Landmark Crafts Pvt Ltd.

Dr Jatin Bhat, president Youth NC Minority Cell; Ashok Koul vice president; Vijay Lochan, Provincial president SC Cell; Rattan Lal Malla and ON Razdan were also present.

The senior leader said Jammu and Kashmir has no dearth of talent but there is a need to identify and sharpen their sporting skills by experienced coaches. Grooming and shaping the talent of sportspersons is an investment to brighten the future of enterprising youth and channel their energies into positive pursuits.

Conveying best-wishes on behalf of Dr Farooq Abdullah, president JKNC, Rattan Lal Gupta congratulated the participants for their impressive performance and said that winning or losing is part of the game and this should be taken in sportsmen spirit.

Rattan Lal complemented the organizing committee ‘ORZU-a sports, cultural and educational trust , for organizing a cricket tournament in Jagti township in which eight cricket teams from across Jammu and Kashmir are participating.

He said in the present scenario there is dire need of holding such tournaments which strengthens the bond of unity and oneness in between the communities across the UT.

Expressing concern over PM Package KP employees and reserved category employees of Jammu who were on protest for the last more than 300 days in Jammu in view of selective killings in Kashmir, Rattan Lal asked the J & K administration to infuse a sense of security among the protesting employees.

He said these employees are ready to go to Kashmir to resume their duties but the Government should first ensure a safe atmosphere for their working in Kashmir.

Later, the provincial president met migrant deputation and listened to their issues with regard to deplorable conditions of migrants at Jagti Mini Township and he asked the Government to address the problems being faced by Kashmiri Pandits residing in several migrant camps.