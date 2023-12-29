Sonamarg to host maiden Ice Skating event, locals appreciate move

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 29: Aiming to attract more tourists and provide recreational opportunities for local youngsters, the authorities are all set to start ice skating this winter in tourist resort Sonamarg.

While the locals appreciate the move, officials have confirmed that necessary arrangements for the basic training program for youngsters have been completed.

“Considering the location and temperature, we decided to initiate ice skating. After consultations with stakeholders, we have taken this step with an initial focus on training the local youngsters,” officials of the Sonamarg Development Authority said.

The officials mentioned that all the arrangements for this purpose have been finalized, and the program is scheduled to commence in the next few days. “Preparations are almost complete, and the program will run for 10-12 days. During this time, enrolled youngsters will familiarize themselves with ice skating.”

It is noteworthy that the Skating Association of J&K will initially train the candidates. Afterward, the program will expand its reach to include more interested youngsters, with a special emphasis on providing a unique experience for tourists visiting the resort.

“As of now, we have involved our employees and personnel from other relevant departments. Efforts are underway to create an attractive rink for snow skating,” stated one of the personnel working on the skating rink. A local resident, Riyaz Ahmad, considered the initiation of ice skating as a significant step that will boost tourism and adventure sports.

He remarked, “It will also ensure that youngsters are attracted to sporting activities. Things have changed; the Government is providing such facilities, which will bring numerous benefits,” mentioning that necessary equipment has been procured, and the skating rink is almost ready.

While sports enthusiasts welcome the move, they see it as an opportunity for youth to acquire new skills, adopt a healthy lifestyle, and alleviate stress and depression. They also believe that it will create employment opportunities for the local population. “We are hopeful that in the coming days, ice skating clubs will be established along with other facilities,” expressed the locals.