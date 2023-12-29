Australia wins 2nd test against Pakistan by 79 runs

MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), Dec 29:

Captain Pat Cummins’ second 10-wicket total in test matches led Australia to a 79-run win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the fourth day of the second cricket test on Friday.

Cummins made all the crucial breakthroughs late in the day as the hosts bowled Pakistan out for 237 to win the Boxing Day test and extend Pakistan’s losing run in Australian tests to 16 matches.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha threatened to push Pakistan towards a win but Cummins ended the 67-run partnership between the pair in bizarre and dramatic fashion just 15 minutes before the scheduled close of play.

Australia reviewed a not out call to Rizwan as a Cummins delivery flew into Alex Carey’s gloves. But after a long review from the third umpire, Richard Illingworth deemed the ball flicked Rizwan’s wrist band that was connected to his gloves.(PTI)