SnowShoe event organised at Srinagar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan10: J&K SnowShoe Association under the auspices of SnowShoe Federation of India organised SnowShoe run cum interaction programme at SP College Ground, here today.

It was time for winter sports lovers, the organisation held this event in the heart of city today as the Srinagar received plenty of snowfall this season.

“As Srinagar city received lot of snowfall this time, all the fields and grounds are under the blanket of snow. It was opportune time to host an event in city centre,” said handout of the Association.

In the event around 50 athletes from different parts of Kashmir including an athlete from Kargil participated.

“The event was held on timing based. With association having limited number of equipment, the athletes had to run in groups and overall winner was decided through timing,” statement said.

In senior category, Muzamil Hussain with best timing was winner while Suhail Nissar was runner-up. Gulbandam Hikmatyar from Ganderbal was third. In junior category, Uzair finished first place.

SnowShoe Federation of India official, Mushtaq Bashir was present on the occasion and interacted with Athletes. He said that it was golden chance for the Federation to hold a SnowShoe event in the heart of Srinagar.

“It was after a along period that Srinagar city received plenty of snowfall. The SnowShoe is the activity that can be held in any part wherever there is snow. This time it is in Srinagar and we announced the event. On a short notice, nearly 50 Athletes turned-up which shows the determination and enthusiasm among our youth,” he said.

He asked athletes to train themselves hard as SnowShoe event this year is again featuring in Khelo India National Winter Games which is scheduled to be held in Gulmarg from February 11.

“There are going to be open trials for selecting J&K athletes for the games.The trials would be held in Gulmarg and for that you need to prepare hard,” he added.