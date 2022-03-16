Smailpur to lock horns with Kehli Mandi in finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 16: Smailpur Badhori will lock horns with Kehli Mandi team in the finals of Police Martyrs Memorial Football tournament, being played at Suchet Singh Sports Stadium, here.

Two semi-finals matches were played between Smailpur Badhori and Kehli Mandi-Band Sangwali Mandi and Kehli Mandi-A today, wherein Smailpur Badhori and Kehli Mandi emerged winners.

About eight teams from the district participated in the tournament under the supervision of trained sportspersons (referees) of Youth Services and Sports Department, Samba.

SSP Samba, Dr Abhishek Mahajan said that the aim of organising such sports events is to provide a platform to the youth to explore their hidden talent and nourish their capabilities at the professional level.

Later, uniform kits were distributed among the players of semi-finalist teams along with refreshment.