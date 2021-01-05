Skyview Patnitop launches MTB at Sanget Valley

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: Empyrean Skyview Patnitop-Jammu’s latest mountain adventure and lifestyle destination in the Himalayas launched Mountain Terrain Biking (MTB) at Sanget Valley of Patnitop.

About 25 cyclists were flagged-off from Skyview Patnitop’s lower terminal at Sanget Valley. All participants were riding pro-bikes with the necessary safety gears. Snack and drink kits were also provided to the participants.

Despite heavy rains and winds, the participants completed the 14 rides in two hours. The inaugural ride was attended by MTB enthusiasts from Delhi, Jammu and Udhampur who were specially invited for the event.

The adventure and lifestyle destination identified multiple trails for MTB rides after a meticulous survey of both Sanget Valley and Patnitop. “The ride started from the lower terminal of Skyview Patnitop at Sanget Valley and went along the same route as the gondola that connects the lower terminal to Patnitop.”

“We are in a constant endeavour to promote Patnitop as a new holidaying and experiential destination for travellers from India and abroad. We have recently launched MTB, hiking and will be introducing more adventure and leisure activities in the months to come,” said Syed Junaid Altaf, Managing Director of Empyrean Skyview Projects Private Limited, adding that this adventure and outdoor sport will attract more people who were looking for contact-less activities and the Skyview Patnitop is an ideal destination for such experiences.

“More trails are being planned and identified around the region and with this event successfully taking-off, enthusiasts and adventurers from across the country will have an opportunity to enjoy the sport of mountain biking at foothills of Patnitop,” the Managing Director narrated.

The event was attended by Sachin Rustagi-founder of Edify Sports Delhi, Anil Sharma, founder of JK Randonneurs Jammu and Super Randonneurs and Rahil Gupta and Mineesh Gulati, founders UB – Randonneurs Udhampur.