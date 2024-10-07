Skipper Gurkeerat Singh Mann guided his team to second win in Legends League Cricket 2024

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 6: Dilshan Munaweera’s all-round performance was overshadowed by Gurkeerat Singh Mann’s top class knock with the bat which helped Toyam Hyderabad to defeat Konark Suryas Odisha by 4 wickets at the Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu on Sunday.

After losing the toss and put into bat first, Richard Levi and Jesse Ryder opened the innings for Konark Suryas Odisha. They faced an early setback as Richard Levi was dismissed for 1 from 3 balls by Bipul Sharma. Ryder was then joined by Kevin O’Brien in the middle. The duo added 19 runs for the second wicket before Kevin O’Brien was dismissed for 5 from 9 balls. Ryder managed to add just 11 from 15 balls. Dilshan Munaweera remained the lone warrior in the innings as he scored 51 from 51 balls. Irfan Pathan scored 7 from 9 balls and Yusuf Pathan contributed with 7 from 18 balls. At the end of the innings, Konark Suryas Odisha posted a total of 100/9 in 20 overs.

For Toyam Hyderabad, Bipul Sharma (2/23) and Ravi Jangid (2/15) picked two wickets each in the innings. Nuwan Pradeep (1/21), Monty Panesar (1/13), Shivakant Shukla (1/10) and Stuart Binny (1/6) bagged one wicket each.

With a target of just 101 on the board, Chadwick Walton and George Worker opened the innings for Toyam Hyderabad. They lost the first wicket at just 21 runs on the board as Chadwick Walton (8) was dismissed by Dilshan Munaweera. George Worker could manage to score 12 from 12 balls. Gurkeerat Singh Mann single handedly helped his team to win the match as he remained unbeaten on 52* from 50 balls. Bipul Sharma also remained not out on 7 from 6 balls.

For Konark Suryas Odisha, Dilshan Munaweera took 3/26 in 4 overs while Shahbaz Nadeem (1/12) and Pravin Tambe (1/20) picked one wicket each in the innings.