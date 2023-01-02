Skalzangling FC lifts 4th Laksh Football trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: The famous sports event for Ladakhis outside Ladakh concluded here at Mini Stadium Parade Ground today, wherein Chairman/CEC Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan was chief guest while AS Jamwal Divisional Sports Officer attended the program as guest of honour.

Earlier, Skalzangling Football Club defeated Himalayan Gunners by 2 goals to 1, while Mewsl Academy defeated Indus Chuchot by 1 goal to nil to enter into the finals respectively. Skalzangling FC defeated Mewsl Academy by 6 goals to nil in the finals and clinched the title trophy.

Founder director Laksh Society, Sajeed Jafri said, “The event is organized with the purpose to build a strong bondage between the sportsmen of Leh and Kargil besides combating drug addiction and lessen screen time of both sportsperson sports lovers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Feroz Khan lauded the role of Laksh society for providing a platform and successfully conducting a high standard Football event for Ladakhi footballers.

Shujaat Ali Wazeeri, Mewsl Academy, Rahula of Skalzangling FC, Nazir Hussain of Skalzangling FC and Stanzin Mingeur were declared as best midfielder, best striker, best defender and best goalkeeper respectively.

As many as 21 teams participated in the nine days Football tournament wherein Shaheen FC was declared as best disciplined team. Stanzin Angdu of Skalzangling FC was declared as player of the tournament.

The event was supported by LAHDC Kargil, ROOH International School Leh Ladakh, Doon International School Jammu, Mastermind Classes, Dhruv Institute and Redbird Shoes.