Singhraj takes PM’s ‘Meet the Champion’ campaign to J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 13: Carrying forward the ambitious campaign “Meet the Champion”, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Paralympics double medallist, Singhraj today reached out to the students of Ramnagar in Udhampur district.

The Paralympics double-medallist Singhraj, who contracted the Covid-19 few months before the Paralympics-2021, stressed on the importance of having ‘Santulit Aahar’ (balanced diet) to build strong immunity and own a healthy body.

“Having a healthy body and determination makes one win half the battle and that’s what I have learnt since my childhood,” said the 39-year-old ace shooter from Haryana during the event, organised at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Ramnagar in Udhampur district.

The event was witnessed by nearly 200 participants from 75 Schools across the UT. Inclusion of interesting and quick videos on balanced diet, quiz sessions where winners were given away prizes made the event quite exciting for students that carried an overwhelming response for the Champ of the event.

This unique initiative is being organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Education.

Extolling the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Paralympics medallist said that children are the future of any country and such programmes are like a nourishment to shape them better and fit. “This is a remarkable event started by the Prime Minister, which I feel gives the children of India an opportunity to get real-life knowledge on the importance of balanced diet and nutrition.”

“I feel really happy to come to this sacred land of Ramnagar and am really touched by the hospitality that the school has given me and enthusiasm shown by the students,” he added.