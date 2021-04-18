Singh Veterans beats Jammu Sports Veterans by 3 runs

Veterans Cricket Cup Akhnoor

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 18: Singh Veterans Akhnoor trounced Jammu Sports Veterans by three runs in the ongoing Veterans Cricket Cup Akhnoor, being played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

Opting bat, Singh Veterans Akhnoor, scored 165 runs by losing seven wickets in stipulated 20 overs match. Ravi Verma made highest 43 runs off 32 balls, whereas Sonu Malhotra scored 38 runs off 25 and Mall Ditta, Brijnandan Singh and Davinder Chanan contributed 23, 13 and 14 runs in 26, 9 and 10 balls respectively. From bowling side, Mukesh Sharma got two wickets, while Koushal, Pawan Sharma, Kulveer and Jagdev Singh shared one wicket each.

In reply, Jammu Sports Veterans failed to chase the target and made 162 runs by losing seven wickets in 20 overs. Manoj made highest 63 runs in 43 balls, whereas Jagdev Singh made 33 off 18 and Vishal and Varinder contributed 19 and 11 runs while facing 21 and 8 balls respectively. From bowling side, Davinder Chanan got three wickets, SS Langeh clinched two wickets, and Rajinder Sharma bagged on wicket.

Davinder Chanan was declared as man of the match, whereas Vikas Bali and Manav Mehta were umpires and Rahul Sharma maintained the scorebook.

The tournament is being organized by Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor under the overall supervision of Kr Sham Singh Langeh (General Secretary JKCA District Jammu).