Singh CC beats JK Warriors in Republic Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor trounced JK Warriors by 10 wickets in the ongoing Republic Cup, being played at Govt. Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, near here today.

JK warriors won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, JK Warriors scored 112/9 in the stipulated 20 overs, wherein Rajpal scored 36 runs, while Mandeep Singh and Gourav Arora made 26 and 16 runs respectively and JD Singh contributed 13 runs to the total.

From the bowling side, Rohit Singh Chib and Rahul Manni shared 3 wickets each, while Sham Singh Langeh, Gagandeep Singh Jamwal and Binay Pratap Singh clinched one wicket each.

In reply, Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor chased the set target easily with the loss of no wickets in 10.4 overs. Sny Mahi made unbeaten 61 runs, while Jimmy Manni also scored 43 unbeaten runs.

Sny Mahi was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance, while the umpires of the match were Vikas Bali and Chader Kiran and Dev Bhagel acted as scorer during the match.

The match was organized by Rotary Club Akhnoor under the leadership of Rtn Jimmy Mani, Rtn Rajpal, Rtn DP Gupta and Rtn Anoop Langer under the overall supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (President Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor).