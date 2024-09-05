Silk Route Ultra Marathon begins from Kyagar Village

Nubra, September 5, 2024: The 11th edition of Ladakh Marathon Silk Route Ultra began from Kyagar village at Nubra today on September 5, 2024. Deputy Chief Executive Councillor Tsering Angchok and Councillor Tiger Constituency, Rigzin Lundup were present to flag off the race. A total of 60 participants took part in the marathon run which will cover 122km marathon run.

An extension and part of the Khardung la Challenge route, this race begins in the village of Kyagar (3140 m) in Nubra Valley. Passing through the village of Kyagar, the course takes up through Sumur, Tirith, Khalsar, Khardong to Khardungla. From Khardongla, the silk route runners will run alongside runners of Khardongla Challenge to Leh town.

Silk Route Ultra Marathon is inspired from the ancient ‘Silk Route’ which was a hub for cultural exchange of customs as well as exchange of commodities. Historically, the route was strategically important and one of the longest trade routes in ancient time. As this famous Silk route passed through Nubra Valley, ‘Silk Route Ultra’ got its name. This ultra-race is crafted for runners who want to test their endurance.