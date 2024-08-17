Shubham slams double century for J&K, Jharkhand, Railways poised to win

Buchi Babu Trophy 2024:

CHENNAI, Aug 17: A fine double century by opener Shubham Khajuria (202, 17×4, 8×6) helped Jammu and Kashmir take a massive lead against Chhattisgarh, while Jharkhand and Indian Railways are poised to win their opening league matches at the end of third day in the All India Buchi Babu cricket tournament held in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

In Natham grounds at Dindigul, J&K, resuming at 349 for four, piled up 587 for nine, before declaring their innings against Chhattisgarh. Khajuria, overnight unbeaten on 149, went on to score a double hundred and No.6 Sahil Lotra struck a century (107, 9×4, 2×6) as the duo added 223 for the fifth wicket in 58.2 overs to put J and K in a strong position. After being dismissed for 278 on the opening day, Chhattisgarh after conceding big first innings lead was restricted to 46 for two in 14 overs when rain stopped play.

At Tirunelveli, Jharkhand, 277 for seven overnight, replying to Madhya Pradesh’s 225, were all out for 289 into the third morning and then bowled out their rivals to 238 in the second essay, despite a sparkling, but fighting century by No.6 Aniket Verma (110, 109 balls, 6×4, 7×6), who launched a counterattack to give some respectability to the total.

Requiring 175 to win the match, Jharkhand were 37 for one in 15 overs at stumps and is all set to overhaul the target on the fourth day. At Salem, Indian Railways, which made 570 in the first innings, was in a commanding position against Gujarat, which resumed at 155 for three and were all out for 227. Instead of enforcing the follow on, Railway batters scored briskly and declared their second innings after scoring 135 for five in 23 overs, setting an imposing target of 482 for Gujarat, which finished the day at 91 for four in 31 overs. In Coimbatore, Haryana, which made 419 in the first innings, gained the upper hand against Mumbai, which was bowled out for 245 in 92 overs, after resuming at 133 for four.

Following on with a first innings deficit of 174 runs, Mumbai were 83 for two in the second essay.

Brief Scores:

At Tirunelveli: Madhya Pradesh 225 and 238 in 63.3 overs (Aniket Verma 110, Madhav Tiwari 31, Manishi three for 77, Shubham Singh two for 35, Ravi Yadav two for 31) vs Jharkhand 289 in 88.4 overs (Vikash Vishal 38, Sharandeep Singh 33, Aditya Singh 33, Ishan Kishan 114, Parush Mandal five for 42, Akash Rajawat three for 82, Adheer Pratap Singh two for 68) and 37 for one.

At Salem: Indian Railways 570 and 135 for five declared in 23 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 49, Vivek Singh 36) vs Gujarat 227 in 70.3 overs and 91 for four in 31 overs.

At Coimbatore: Haryana 419 vs Mumbai 245 in 92 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 55, Musheer Khan 32, Sarfaraz Khan 37, Prasad Pawar 31, Atharva Ankolekar 38 not out, Lakshay Sangwan three for 30, Sumit Kumar two for 38, Amit Rana two for 50) and 83 for two in 46 overs.

At Dindigul: Chhattisgarh 278 and 46 for two in 14 overs vs Jammu and Kashmir 587 for nine declared in 156 overs (Shubham Khajuria 202, Abdul Samad 58, Paras Dogra 73, Sahil Lotra 107, Abid Mushtaq 35, Yudhvir Singh 45, Utkarsh Tiwari four for 186, Jivesh Butte two for 109). (UNI)