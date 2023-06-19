Shot putter Toor shatters own Asian record, qualifies for World C’ships

Bhubaneswar, Jun 19: India’s top shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor on Monday shattered his own Asian record with a huge throw of 21.77m on the concluding day of the National Inter-State Championship here to qualify for the World Championships.

The 28-year-old Toor, representing Punjab, bettered his own Asian record of 21.49m, which he had set in 2021 in Patiala, with his third round throw of 21.77m — the ninth-longest distance in the world this season — at the Kalinga Stadium.

The World Championships qualifying mark is 21.40m.

He also qualified for the Asian Games for which the qualifying mark is 19m. (PTI)