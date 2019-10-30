Shiva Thapa, 2 others in finals; bronze for 4 at boxing Olympic Test event

Tokyo, Oct 30:

Shiva Thapa (63kg) advanced to the final with a hard-fought triumph along with Pooja Rani (75kg) and Ashish (69kg) but four other Indians ended with bronze medals after losing their opening bouts at the Olympic Test event for boxing here today.

In the morning session of the semifinals, Thapa, a four-time Asian medallist and also a former world bronze-winner, defeated Japan’s Daisuke Narimatsu in a split verdict.

Rani, a former Asian Games bronze-medallist, got the better of Brazil’s Beatriz Soares. Rani had won a silver medal at the Asian Championships earlier this year.

In the evening session, Ashish (69kg) got the better of Japan’s Hiroaki Kinjyo to enter the finals.

However, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) along with Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg), in the men’s draw, lost their respective semifinal bouts to end with bronze medals.

All these pugilists had made the last-four stage without any preliminary contest owing to the small size of their respective draws.

Zareen lost in a split decision to Japan’s Sana Kawano, while Vahlimpuia was also beaten by a local favourite in Yuito Moriwaki but in a unanimous call by the judges.

Sangwan went down to Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay, while Simranjeet was also beaten by a Kazakh in Rimma Volossenko. Both the bouts ended in split decisions. (PTI)