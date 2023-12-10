Sheetal among three gets Jijabai Award

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 10: International Para Archer, Sheetal Devi among three top J&K athletes were honoured with Jijabai Puraskar (Award) by Kreeda Bharati Jammu and Kashmir in a function at Gulshan Ground, here today.

Mothers of other two athletes, who were felicitated with the prestigious award were Abrar Choudhary, the first gold medal winner at the National level in Athletics and J&K Cricketer Shubham Khajuria. Shakti Devi (Sheetal) Naseem Bibi (Abrar) and Varsha Khajuria (Shubham) mothers of these sportspersons were felicitated for their sacrifices in raising the champions.

The function was part of the Mahotsav-2023 Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh wherein 25 other sportspersons, coaches and sports administrators were felicitated for their achievements and contributions. Awards were presented jointly by Director Ladakh Jammu Kashmir Economic Growth and Development Dialogue, Sunil Shah; Member Administrator J&K Cricket Association, Brig Anil Gupta, Senior Advocate, Sunil Sethi and Gagan Kumar (Organisation Secretary).

Sunil Sethi and veteran administrator, Dr Ashutosh Sharma appreciated the initiative of the Kreeda Bharati to encourage and felicitate the parents, especially mothers. Earlier, soon after a brief about Kreeda Bharati by secretary, R C Vaid president of the organisation, Shiv Kumar Sharma presented a detailed report of the prevailing sports scenario in the Union Territory of J&K.

Meanwhile, some of the other outstanding sportspersons and administrators who were honoured on this occasion were Dr Ashutosh Sharma (Sports Administrator), Kuldeep Handoo (Dronacharya Awardee), Colonel Ranbir Singh (Mountaineering), Ram Khajuria (president Tawi Trekkers), Dr Brij Biloria (Football Coach), Akshay Khajuria (International Handball player), Abhishek Singh Jamwal (International Wushu player), Anisha Sharma (Shooting), Danish Sharma (International Judo player), Vikas Gupta (Administrator Judo), Shivansh Sharma (Body Builder), Vipul Saini (Badminton), Netar Singh (Wrestling), Vansh Mahajan (Fencing), Kartikeya Puri (Skating), Muskan Raina (Rhythmic Gymnastics), Aryaveer Singh (Yoga), Rakesh Kumar Sharma (Kabaddi), Chander Dev Singh (Boxing) ,Mohd Arif (Boxing), Nitin Sharma (Archery), Ritik (Athletics), Rajan Sharma (Administrator) Boxing), Ravinder Singh (Administrator Athletics), Sharat Chander Singh (Administrator Shooting), Riya Bakshi (Fencing) and Simranpal Choudhary (Kabaddi).