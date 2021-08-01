Sharma expresses concern over ignorance of Mirabai Chanu’s coach by JKSC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: BJP leader and convenor of Tawi Bachao Abhiyaan, Chander Mohan Sharma today expressed shock and concern over the ignorance of Mirabai Chanu’s coach and son of soil, Vijay Sharma by the J&K Sports Council and Administration, here.

In a press statement issued here, the BJP leader extolled the great achievements of Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for her winning the Silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games and her chief coach, Vijay Sharma, the man behind her accomplishment.

Congratulating the young daughter from Manipur Mirabai Chanu and Vijay Sharma, who hails from Village Sohal in Akhnoor, Jammu for winning Silver medal for India, Chander Mohan Sharma expressed his gratitude for the duo for bringing laurels for their respective States/UTs.

He said these are joyous moments for Jammu and all feel proud of the rare feat of son of soil and inspiring for the youth of Jammu Kashmir particularly for Jammu region to pursue their endeavours in sports and athletics with dedication and perseverance.

He also hailed Vijay Sharma for his volunteering to help the youth of J&K for pursuing professional weightlifting and impressed upon Jammu Kashmir Government to avail the opportunity in right earnest for youth and to give impetus to weightlifting in J&K.