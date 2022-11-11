Sham Lal HC beats Power House

Poonch Link-up Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 11: Sham Lal Hockey Club trounced Power House Hockey Club by 4 goals to nil in Day-3 of the ongoing celebration of 75th celebration of Poonch Link-up Day, being organised by Army, here today.

In women ‘s section, the match was organised between Sham Lal HC and Power House HC Poonch, which was won by 4 goals to nil. Urvashi netted the goals in 20th and 25th minutes of the match, while Minakshi and Jaspreet scored one goal each for the winning team.

The match was officiated by Narinder Singh, Rajinder Singh Toofan, Harmik Singh, Sunil Raina and Mohd Shokat.

Bashir Ahmed, In-charge Manager Sports Stadium, Poonch, Prem Prakash Luthra (Retd. DYSSO), Narjeet Singh (Retd ZPEO), Ravinder Singh (Veteran Hockey Player), Matinderpal Singh and Ruchika Sharma (Hockey coaches) were present during the event.

The tournament is being organised by the Army in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, Hockey J&K and DYSS which was technically supervised by Mukesh Kumar Hockey coach and Navjot Singh KI Hockey coach.