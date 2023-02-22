Shaheed DySP Ghani Sham Memorial Cricket tournament begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 22: Shaheed DySP Ghani Sham Memorial Cricket tournament, organized by Jammu and Kashmir Police, commenced at District Police Line, here today.

The tournament is being organized to boost sports talent of youngsters and to sharpen their skills.

Shaheed DySP Ghani Sham, resident of Rajouri Kallar who attained martyrdom for the service of nation. The tournament was inaugurated by Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam in presence of Additional SP, Vivek Shekhar Sharma and Deputy SP DAR Parupkar Singh.

In this tournament, cricket teams from border areas of Rajouri district are taking part.

The SSP said that police martyrs have laid down their lives for the motherland and they will be remembered for their supreme sacrifices.