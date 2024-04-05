Seven JKCA cricketers selected for Zones, NCA this season

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: In a major achievement, seven players of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) have made it to North Zone squad and National Cricket Academy (NCA) Camps.

In the Men’s Hatim Reyaz, Kamaksh Sharma and Mohammad Zaid secured spots in NCA Camps, while in the women Chitra Singh Jamwal, Sarla Devi, Rudrakshi Chib and Ananya Dogra made it to the North Zone teams and NCA Camps. A few cricketers from senior men’s groups are also anticipated to be included in the Deodhar or Duleep Trophy squads, in addition to these players.

The statement said for their consistent performances at the domestic circuit, promising batting all-rounder Chitra Singh Jamwal and ambidextrous bowling all-rounder Sarla Devi were picked in the North Zone squad for the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) maiden Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy, which is going on at Pune.

Chitra has produced stellar performances in Senior Women’s One-Day and T20 Trophies, besides U-23 One-Day Tournament. She has scored 327 runs in Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy, 298 runs in Women’s U-23 One-Day Trophy and 148 runs in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, besides taking 8, 9 and 5 wickets in these tournaments respectively. She also took 2 wickets for North Zone in the Inter-Zonal One-Day Tournament.

Sarla took 12 wickets in Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy and 7 wickets in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, besides taking 2 wickets for North Zone in Inter-Zonal One-Day Trophy. Sarla has the distinction of representing the North Zone teams already six times and this is the 7th time she will be representing the North Zone squad.

Talented batting all-rounder, Rudrakshi Chib has got the Indian Junior Selectors’ nod for undergoing National Cricket Academy (NCA) Camp, scheduled to be held at Ranchi in Jharkhand from April 19, 2024.

Rudrakshi has scored 184 runs in the Women’s U-19 One-Day Trophy this season including two magnificent half-centuries against formidable Punjab (54) and Hyderabad (54) and has taken 6 wickets with 2 each against Chandigarh and Saurashtra as her best. For her splendid display of bowling skills in the Women’s U-15 One-Day Trophy this season, right-arm medium pacer, Ananya Dogra of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), has been selected by the All India Junior Selection Committee for the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’S) prestigious High Performance Camp to be held at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

Ananya has taken 10 wickets in the five Women’s U-15 One-Day Trophy league matches, with 4/20 in 6 overs against formidable Karnataka as her best.

Hatim Reyaz, a stylish southpaw and Kamaksh Sharma, wicketkeeper batter of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) have been selected by the Junior National Selection Committee to attend the National Cricket Academy U-19 Elite Camp from April 25, 2024 to May 22, 2024 at Nadiad, Gujarat and Salem, Tamil Nadu respectively, being organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Hatim Reyaz has scored 422 runs with 1 century and 2 half centuries, while Kamaksh Sharma apart from showing excellence behind the wickets—sharp reflexes, anticipation and a pair of safe hands in business, has scored 279 runs with 3 half centuries.

For scoring 477 runs in U-16 Boys Vijay Merchant Trophy, talented middle-order batter, Mohammad Zaid of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has been named for National Cricket Academy’s (NCA’s) prestigious Camp to be held at NCA Bengaluru, under the auspices of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from April 19 to May 15, 2024.

Talented Zaid has scored 477 runs in the 10 innings of the five matches in the league phase of the U-16 Boys Vijay Merchant Trophy with four big half-centuries, scoring unbeaten 98 against formidable Karnataka, 92 and 77 against Rajasthan and 86 against strong Delhi.