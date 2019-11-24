Senior Wing of Jodhamal School celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Jodhamal Public School celebrated 15thAnnual Day highlighting the theme “We are the World”.

Advisor Farooq Khan was the chief guest on the occasion, while Manoj Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary Forest Department was the guest of honour.

Among the dignitaries present were Abdul Gani Mir (ADGP), Ravinder Kumar (MD Sidco), Purnima Sharma (Deputy Mayor) On behalf of the school management the event was graced by Aarti kuthiala (Director) and Dr Deep Khare (Principal).

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp to invoke God’s blessings. This entailed the Welcome speech by the Head Boy Dhairya Choudhary.

The well synchronized Orchestra and chorus singers were blissful to the ears and transported the audience to the contemporary music.

Efforts of the Choir Mentors Poonam Mahajan, Deepak Kumar, Subhash Dey and MK Sahil deserved appreciation.

Nandan Kuthiala, the Trustee, spoke of the future plans of the school and emphasized about the Rai Bahadur Jodhamal Kuthiala scholarship for girls studying in class 9th and 12th in Govt. Schools, affected by cross border shelling.

The Principal, Dr Deep Khare congratulated the school stakeholders for No-1 Ranking of the school in the whole of J&K by the Education World for fifth consecutive year.

Mr Khare highlighted the exceptional results of class X and XII. The toppers of class10th were awarded with the cash price of fifteen thousand. School felt proud to announce the National level quiz winners (Raghav and Burhan) for bringing laurels to the school.

Farooq Khan appreciated the efforts of children and teachers of Jodhamal School for excellent academic results of class Tenth and Twelfth. He gave special mention to the developing Infrastructure and accentuated that Jodhamal to be the pioneer in the world of education.

The cultural programme commenced with the dance form of Jhansi ki Rani, mentored by (Ms Shruti and Ms Aadi) beautifully showing the energy, patriotic feelings present in her to make the britishers feel scared of her.

The hard work and toil of the art and craft department, reflected vividly through the 3D movable props displayed on stage. Kathak Dance highlighting the Ras Leela of Krishna with Gopiya carried one away into the mythological world.

Nandini Bakshi the CCA Coordinator presided over the prize giving ceremony, while the event was anchored by Shakun Kalra and Shalima Pargal.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the Head girl Zitin Koul.

The programme culminated with the National Anthem.