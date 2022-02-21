Senior Nat’l Chess Women team screened

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Screening of J&K Senior Chess Women team was conducted at MA Stadium by the Screening Committee, headed by Divisional Sports Officer, Ashok Singh, here today.

The Divisional Sports Officer wished good luck to the team and boosted the morale of the players in presence of Satish Gupta, Manager Indoor Stadium, Atul Kumar Gupta President All J&K Chess Association and DySP Prosecution Raj Kumar.

Team members are Meenal Gupta, Purvi Rajvansh, Stuti and Bhawna Sharma, Priyanka Sharma will accompany the team as Manager of the team.

The Senior National Women Chess Championship is going to be held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha from February 25 to March 2.