Selection trials for Youth Games National C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Dec 19: Youth Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir conducted selection trials for various sports activities to select best players for Youth Games All India National Championship at Sports Stadium, here today.

A large number of youth and children participated in different sports trials and displayed their talent and performance. On the basis of their performance, the best players were selected for upcoming Youth Games All India National Championship-2020 which is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on December 28 and 29, being organised by Youth Games Federation of India.

The selection trials were conducted by the Youth Games Association of J&K, run by Harman Cultural and Educational Society, affiliated with Youth Games Federation of India.

SD Singh SHO Poonch was the chief guest of the event while Imitiaz Khawaja executive member JKCA, Zafar Shah JKCA president Poonch, Pawan Kumar Lecturer Physical Education were among guests of honour.

Parvaz Malik REK, Afridi (Kabaddi official), Rajinder Singh (Taekwondo official), Gurvinder Kour, State secretary of Youth Games Association of J&K, Tajinder Singh president of Harman Cultural and Educational Society and Gurpreet Singh joint secretary YRGAS, J&K were also present during the selection trials.