Secy Sports Council distributes books among players

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull gave away books and stationary items to 22 needy women Hockey players in a simple but impressive function, organized by Hockey J&K at Green Field Play Ground Gandhi Nagar, here today.

The Secretary while addressing the players said that result oriented Hockey is needed in this time of competition. She asked players to practice hard and at the same time stressed upon to study hard too and excel in their examinations.

She appreciated the efforts of working president of Hockey J&K for supporting the needy Hockey players and encouraging them in the field of education also.

She said that a plantation drive will be started on the onset of monsoon as the social commitment of sports persons toward environment. “A training camp for women and men Hockey players was declared open by the Secretary on the occasion.”

Rajiv Sharma, the working president of Hockey J&K said that that more than 10000 plant saplings of different species will be planted during this monsoon season.

Dr Zafar Iqbal, Chief Accounts Officer of the Council and Ashok Singh Jamwal, Divisional Sports Officer were also present during the event.

Dr. Taran Singh general secretary Hockey J&K thanked the Secretary for granting hockey training camp for 40 women and 20 men players and stressed upon the players to practice hard, so that they can achieve medal winning performance during coming nationals.