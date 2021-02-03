Secretary JKSC visits Sports Stadium Poonch

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Feb 3: Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Secretary, Nushat Gul along with Chief Accounts Officer, Dr Zaffar Iqbal today visited Sports Stadium Poonch and interacted with young budding trainees of Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Hockey, Volleyball, Handball, Football and Boxing.

Earlier, Nirdosh Kumar In-charge Manager Sports Stadium highlighted the works done by JKSC at Sports Stadium, here. He informed the Secretary regarding excellent performance of players of Taekwondo in recently concluded 23rd J&K Taekwondo Championship and remained runner-up by winning 15 Gold, 18 Silver and 11 Bronze medals besides extraordinary performance of Boxing players in J&K UT Boxing Championship.

He requested the Secretary to depute sufficient manpower of different disciplines at Sports Stadium for smooth conducting of coaching classes.

Later, Secretary inspected newly constructed Indoor Hall and interacted with Taekwondo and Table Tennis players also. Few demonstrations of Taekwondo bouts by young budding players were also conducted under the supervision of Rajinder Singh, Black Belt Holder and National Referee of Taekwondo from DYSS.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary congratulated In-charge Manager for creating a wonderful sports culture at Sports Stadium Poonch and assured that JKSC will take every possible step to enhance the standard of sportspersons by providing them all equipments and infrastructure.

Mohd Qasim, DYSSO Poonch, Ravinder Singh secretary District Athletic Association, Musthaq Ahmed, Boxing (coach), Pawan Kumar, (Lecturer) Rajinder Singh (PEM), Rajinder Singh (PET) and many others were also present, whereas vote of thanks was presented by Nirdosh Kumar.