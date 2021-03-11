SCC Akhnoor beats ACC

Seven Matches Series

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 11: Singh Cricket Club (SCC) Akhnoor defeated Akhnoor Cricket Club (ACC) by 36 runs in the ongoing Seven Matches T-20 Series, being played at Govt Higher Secondary School Akhnoor, here today.

Batting first, SCC scored 206 runs on the loss of five wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Chandan Sharma made highest 98 runs while Abhi and Rahul Manni contributed 61 and 17 runs to the total. From bowling side, Sonu Malhotra and Deepak Sharma shared one wicket each while Jai Pal Singh got two wickets.

In reply, ACC bundled out at 170 in stipulated 20 overs with the help of Sonu Malhotra’s 48 runs, Sumit Rajput’s 26 runs and Deepak Sharma’s 40 runs. From bowling side, Pankaj Kumar, Abhi and Stiphen shared two wickets each, whereas, Chandan Sharma and Rohit clinched one wicket each.

Chandan Sharma was declared as man of the match and awarded with cash prize Rs 2100 by Kr SS Langeh (President SCC)

The tournament is being Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor and Akhnoor Cricket Club.