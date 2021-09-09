Satisar CC beats Rising Stars-XI by 80 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Superb batting by Rohit Kumar of 118 runs off 65 balls helped Satisar CC to drub Rising Stars-XI by 80 runs in the ongoing Kashmir Pandits Cricket League, played at KC Club Ground, here today.

Batting first, Satisar CC made 218 runs by losing seven wickets in stipulated 20 overs, wherein Rohit scored highest 118 runs, while Shivam 36 runs and Suman and Rounak contributed 11 and 13 runs to the total respectively.

In reply, Rising Stars-XI failed to chase the target in stipulated overs and scored 138 runs against 218 runs of the opposite team by losing four wickets. Ritik Pandita made the highest 54 runs, while Ameesh and Rajan contributed only 25 & 34 runs to the total and lost the match by a big margin of 80 runs.

Rohit Koul was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance.

The championship is being organised by Safran Cricket Club.