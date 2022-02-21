Sanjay CA wins series by 2-1

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Talent search 50 over Cricket tournament between Sanjay Cricket Academy (Sanjay CA) Jammu and Cricket Academy Udhampur was concluded at Cricket Stadium Gharota, here with the Sanjay Cricket Academy claiming the series by winning 2 matches, today.

Batting first, SCA scored 238 runs with major contributions of Raja Nadeem 70 runs, while Rohanpreet made 32 and Dheeraj Sharma contributed 27 runs.

From the opponents UCC, the match was carried to the 50th over of the match due to contributions of Parth’s 41 runs and Rhythm Raina’s 40 runs but falling short at 233 runs.

Today’s successful bowlers from both sides were Arun Leggy, Rhythm Raina and Nikhil Singh with 3 wickets each.

During the series new talent was made available who had a great time playing over the top wickets for durations of 50 over matches.

Coaches Ritik from Udhampur and Sanjay from Jammu made a nice strenuous effort to maintain the complete decorum of the tournament while keeping the two teams cordially arranged for this contest.

Agastya Sharma was declared man of the series for his outstanding all-round performance .He had scored a century during one of the matches and claimed 5 wickets. He was also the best batsman of the series, while Rhythm Raina got the trophy for the best bowler.

Raja Nadeem was declared as man of the match of the final match.