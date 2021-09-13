Sambo Ass J&K appoints its chairman, legal advisor

Excelsior Sports Correspondent
JAMMU, Sept 13: Ashwani Kumar Khajuria (KAS) and Advocate Rahul Sharma have been appointed as chairman and legal advisor of the Sambo Association of J&K respectively here today.
It was decided in an annual general body meeting of the Association, organised under the leadership of Amit Vaid, president and Aruna Sharma Bhau, general secretary at Hotel Ramada wherein office bearers of the District Associations participated.
President, Amit Vaid informed that Sambo Association of J&K is an affiliated unit of Sambo India Association- which is already affiliated with the Sambo Union of Asia (SUA)- International Sambo Federation- FIAS. Moreover, the sports of Sambo have been listed as one of the OCA recognized sports.
