Samba Premier League enters 3rd day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, July 17: District Samba Premier League in disciplines of Kabaddi, Football, Hockey and Volleyball, organised by J&K Sports Council and Association concerned entered 3rd day at Sports Stadium, here today.

In Volleyball, 10 matches were played wherein Samba Warriors defeated Barjani Club by 3-0 (25-19, 25-23 & 25-20), Swankha Tiger beat Radha Krishna by 3-0 (25-20, 25-15 & 25-16), Raya defeated Kho Brahmna by 3-0 (25-19, 25-16 & 25-20) and Samba Warriors trounced Swankha Tigers by 3-1 (25-20, 25-15,19-25 & 25-22),

Moreover, Barjani defeated Radha Krishna by 3-0 (25-19,25-20 & 25-22), Swankha Tigers beat Kho Brahmna by 3-0 (25-22, 25-20 & 25-20), Samba Warriors took over Radha Krishna by 3-0 (25-15,25-20 & 25-19), Barjani defeated Raya by 3-1(25-18, 25-16, 19-25 & 25-17), Radha Krishna trounced Kho Brahmna by 3-0 (25-16, 25-19 & 25-22) and Samba Warriors defeated Raya by 3-0.

The matches were officiated by Sat Paul, Banu Partap Singh, Kunal Verma, Nikhil Verma and Abi Sharma.

In Kabaddi, the 1st match was played between Samba Warriors Club and Gurah Salathia Kabaddi Club wherein latter defeated the former by 18-24 points, whereas Sumbh Kabaddi Club defeated Eagle Kabaddi Club by 27-22 points,Eagle Kabaddi Club trounced Samba Warriors by 20-07 points and NarSingh Kabaddi Club beat Gurah Salathia Club by 44-17 points.

Besides, Tiger Kabaddi Club trounced Sumbh Kabaddi Club by 38-19 points, Gurah Salathia Kabaddi Club defeated Eagle Kabaddi Club by 22-17 points and Tiger Kabaddi Club beat Samba Warriors by 25-13 points.

The Kabaddi matches were officiated by Anil Sharma, Krishan Singh, Keshav Singh and Amandeep Singh, whereas the league is being conducted under the overall supervision of SP Singh, District Samba Premier League Committee Head.