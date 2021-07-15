Samba Premier League 2020-21 inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, July 15: Additional Deputy Commissioner, Suram Chand Sharma along with District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Jyoti Devi inaugurated J&K Premier League 2020-21, being organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Associations concerned in disciplines of Hockey, Football, Kabaddi and Volleyball at Sports Stadium, here today.

The inaugural ceremony began with National Anthem, followed by welcome speech delivered by Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu. He highlighted the various achievements of the Council including establishment of various sports infrastructures across the Union Territory for young budding players to hone their sporting skills.

On opening day of the League, two Kabaddi matches were organised of both men and women categories wherein Gurha Slathia Sports Club defeated the Tiger Club Samba by a margin of 18-5 points in women’s category, whereas in men’s category, Tiger Club Samba trounced Gurha Slathia by 40-19 points.

The tournament is being organised under the supervision of SP Singh, Manager Mini Stadium Parade Ground Jammu as Director of District Samba Premier League and overall supervision of Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Ashook Singh, whereas District general secretaries of Kabaddi, Hockey, Volleyball and Football Associations, Satish Gupta, Manager MA Stadium and Baljinder Pal Singh- In-charge District Coaching Centre Samba were present during the inaugural ceremony.