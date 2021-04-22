Samar Strikers, Elite Tigers script emphatic wins

3rd Police-Public Cricket Premier League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Samar Strikers and Elite Tigers registered emphatic wins against their opponents and entered in next round of the ongoing 3rd Police Public Cricket Premier League (PPCPL), being organised by under the banner of Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with senior cricketers of J&K and KC Sports Club Ground.

Two matches were played today at KC Sports Club Ground, here today between Samar Strikers and KAP Smashers and Elite Tigers and Friends Club Kathua.

In first match, the Samar Strikers defeated KAP Smashers by four wickets. Batting first, KAP Smashers score 147 runs in stipulated 20 overs match with Rydham Sharma contributing 60 runs, while Harsh Arora scored 58 runs and Arman 14 runs. From bowling side, Sumit Chikara and Manit took one wicket each.

In reply, Samar Strikers chased the target in 14.4 overs by losing two wickets. Tejasvee Dahia scored 66 runs, Sumit Chikara made 55 runs and Gursimran contributed 11 runs. From bowling side, Yuvraj and Sagar took one wicket each. Sumit Chikara was declared as man of the match.

In another match, Elite Tigers trounced Friends Club Kathua by 110 runs.

Elite Tigers scored 162 runs for the loss of six wickets with the help of Musaif (51), Sumit Rana (38) and Akshit (27). From the bowling side, Sourav, Ayush and Anubav bagged one wicket each.

In reply, Friends Club Kathua bundled out for 52 runs and thus lost the match by110 runs. Sourav and Ritesh were the main batsmen who contributed 22 and 10 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Abay Tondon and Sahil clinched three wickets each, while Naman took two wickets.

Musaif Aijaz was adjudged as man of the match and was rewarded with cash prize of Rs 2000, sponsored by Rivazo Homes.

Surainsh Raina Ranji player of J&K was the chief guest who was introduced with the participating teams. He interacted with the players and conveyed his best wishes to the participating players for their best performance in the league, whereas Rohit Sharma another Ranji player shared his view live with viewers and junior cricketers.

The sponsors of the league were Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu, Pepsi, Wheelocity Skoda, BIG FM, Rivazo Homes, Horizon sports Club, Women Club and KC Sports Club Jammu, whereas Ashok Kumar, Rahul, Amit Gupta, Sudhir Singh and Sabestian were the officials in today’s matches.