New industrial package best any State got till now: Pr Secy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), J&K today said that the industrial package announced for Jammu and Kashmir is the best package which any state has got till now and the amount of the package can be doubled if required.

He was speaking in the webinar, ‘Meet & Greet with Ranjan Prakash Thakur’, organized by The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries of India (ASSOCHAM), today to discuss the new Industrial Policy of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This industrial package is the best package, any state has received till now. Though the amount is 30,000 crores but it can be doubled if required in coming days,” said Principal Secretary I&C.

“Despite of the landlock state, I can assure that land will not be a problem for those who have good ideas for industries. Lt Governor is very serious on the development of J&K and the new policy will be implemented in a very transparent manner,” he added.

Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries Jammu also explained the new Industrial Policy during the session and answered the queries of the attendees about the new Industrial Policy.

The webinar started with the welcome address of Manik Batra, Chairman ASSOCHAM J&K Council in which he presented a slideshow of the work done by the chamber in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are working closely with the UT Government on the theme of ‘Elevate J&K’ for the holistic growth of Industry and Trade in Jammu and Kashmir. The webinar was organized to attract investment in Jammu and Kashmir, as ASSOCHAM has a great network of more than 4.5 lakh industry members,” Batra said.

“It was encouraging to hear the Principal Secretary, as he rightly said that J&K is the next big investment destination. The vision of the government is clear and a lot of major changes have already taken place and can be seen in the new industrial policy. There is a lot of potential in J&K and I am sure as the pandemic gets over we will be able to bring in people who are interested to invest in J&K,” he added.

The webinar concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr MA Alim, Co- Chairman ASSOCHAM J&K Council. He appreciated the positive attitude of the Principal Secretary towards the industrialists.