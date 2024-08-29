Sakshi Malik’s memoir to be out in October

NEW DELHI: One of India’s top women wrestlers Sakshi Malik will come out with her memoir in October in which she gives an “honest account” of her life — the highs, lows, and everything in between.

Published by Juggernaut Books, “Witness” is co-authored by Jonathan Selvaraj.

In her fiery memoir, Malik tells her story beginning from childhood, introduction to wrestling in Rohtak, win in the Rio Olympics, post-Olympics journey, struggles and triumphs over injuries and self-doubt, and finally, the most recent public battle with the administration of Wrestling Foundation of India (WFI) that has played out on the streets of New Delhi. (PTI)