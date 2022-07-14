Sainik School Nagrota storms into finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Sainik School Nagrota took a firm grip of contention in the ongoing North Zone Inter-Sainik Schools Sports and Cultural Championship as both Under-14 Football and Basketball teams sailed into the finals of the tournament, being played at Sainik School Ground Nagrota, near here today.

In the semi-final matches, Sainik School Nagrota Sub-Junior (Under-14) Football team defeated Sainik School Kapurthala by 4 goals to 1 and enter the finals, while in Basketball, the nail biting contest was held between the hosts and Sainik School Kapurthala, wherein former defeated the later by 56-55 in a thrilling match.

The rain-marred Football junior semis ended with Sainik School Rewari trouncing the hosts on their way to finals. However, the Hockey team of Sainik School Nagrota kept their trophy hopes alive by defeating Sainik School Sujanpur Tira.

On the literary front, Sainik School Mainpuri was declared winner and lifted the trophy, while Sainik School Kunjpura stood second.

With almost all the final line-ups being drawn, the most awaited grand finale of the tournament is scheduled to be held tomorrow. The closing ceremony of the Meet will be held in Major Somnath Sharma PVC Stadium of the host School on July 16.