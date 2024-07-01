Rural students second to none in achieving academic excellence: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana expressed satisfaction over students in the rural Jammu and Kashmir equally achieving academic excellence, saying, however, for the support system available in the urban pockets they too have potential to make mark, not only in academics but in every sphere of activity.

He felicitated 198 meritorious students of Dansal Block of the Nagrota Assembly constituency at an impressive function. Rana said the growth of young minds, especially in the educational field, is intricately linked to the standard of education being provided by ensuring a level playing field between rural and urban areas.

He said rural students are second to none in achieving academic excellence. Devender Rana underscored the importance of quality education and said that appreciating this NDA Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been laying thrust on providing solid educational foundation across the country with special impetus to create infrastructure to enable rural youth to compete on an equal footing with their urban youngsters. This has been showing discernible results during the past two decades and the next five years are going to be game changer to empower youth with knowledge, skills and the confidence to pursue their dreams, he added.

Rana complimented the parents and the teachers also, saying that they have been contributing immensely to meet the educational needs of students and unlocking their potential, which is imperative for growth of the society in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular. Collective efforts and close parent-teacher synergy holds the key for shaping the destiny of children, who too have onerous responsibility to meet the challenges of modern education with grit and confidence, he observed.

Earlier, the students and their parents besides prominent citizens joined Devender Rana to listen to the first Mann Ki Baat of Narendra Modi after becoming the Prime Minister third time in a row.

Interacting with the BJP workers, Rana said Indian politics has entered into a new era of continuity with ‘nation first’ philosophy becoming the way of life and guiding force to ensure progression of all, irrespective of religion, region or caste. In this journey of New India, every segment of the society is working towards strengthening the hands of the Prime Minister to carry forward his mission of nation building.

He referred to the great initiatives taken over the years and implementation of various schemes and welfare programmes with missionary zeal, saying these have resulted in the growth of every section of the society. The agenda of inclusiveness has instilled a sense of confidence and hope among the people, who have been craving for marching ahead as proud Indians to become part of the country’s growth story, he added.