Rugby C’ship organised at Shopian

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: NIPS Zainapora, Blue Eye Rugby Club, Government High School and Government Girls High School Shopian emerged winners of Shopian Rugby Championship by defeating Reshipora Tigers, Brown Munde, Friends-XI and Zainapora Reds respectively, here.

The championship was organised by District Shopian Rugby Association, sponsored by J&K Sports Council to engage local youth wherein 16 boys teams as well as nine girls teams participated.

Principal of Government Girls High School, Showkat Hussain was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. He distributed medals and trophies among winners and runner-up teams, whereas Mohd Abass was guest of honour and Parvaiz Bhat, secretary Shopian Rugby Association and Mohd Shafi president of the Association were also present during the event.