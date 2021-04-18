RSCC lifts Navreh Cup Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 18: Superb bowling and batting performances by Rajesh Salhotra guided RSCC to beat Navreh CC by three runs in the finals of Navreh Cup-2021 and lifted the title trophy, being played at Country Cricket Ground, here today.

After winning the toss by skipper Jai Raj, RSCC made 111 runs for the loss of all wickets. Rajesh Salhotra made highest 46 runs, whereas Sanjay, Vikas and Ajay contributed 20, 14 and 13 runs respectively for his team. From Navreh CC, Sunny Bhan and Sunil took two wickets each.

In reply, Navreh CC managed to score only 108 runs and thus lost the match by 3 runs. Rocky and Sunil made 28 and 24 runs respectively. From bowling side, Rajesh Salhotra and Wali took three wickets each while King Raju and Daleep clinched one wicket each.

Rajesh Salhotra was declared as man of the match for his all round performance in the finals.

Man of series (OPPO Mobile) was given to Anil Pandita of the Navreh CC, whereas Best Bowlers award was given to Amit Wali of the RSCC and Best Batsman award was clinched by Shailendar of FCC.

On the closing ceremony, Er Kiran Wattal (vice president Gymnastics Federation of India, Convenor Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj) was chief guest, whereas Pintoo Ji Pandita was guest of honour (president Global Solace NGO).

The chief guest and guest of honour awarded trophies and winning prize of Rs 20000 and Rs 10000.00 to both winning and runner-up team.