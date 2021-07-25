RSCC beats APCC, lifts title trophy

Veteran Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Superb batting and bowling by Rajeev Simair Cricket Club (RSCC) helped to trounce APCC in the final of Veteran Cup and lifted the title trophy, played at KC Sports Club Ground, here today.

Batting first after winning toss, the RSCC scored 142 runs wherein King Ji and Sumit made 34 runs each while Rajinder scored 31 runs. From bowling side, Amit Wali took three wickets.

In reply, APCC managed to score 133 runs and thus lost the match by nine runs. Munna contributed 27 runs, whereas Bharat and Vinod made 24 and 19 runs to the total respectively. From bowling side, King Ji took three wickets, while Jairaj and Turkey bagged two wickets each.

King Ji was declared as man of the match for his outstanding performance with bat and bowl during the match.