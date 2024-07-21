Root matches modern titans with 32nd Test ton

NOTTINGHAM, July 21:

Joe Root equaled the century count of modern cricketing icons Steve Smith and Kane Williamson with his 32nd Test hundred against the West Indies in Nottingham. Root’s milestone was reached in the 158th ball of his innings during England’s second innings, marking a significant achievement in his career. With this century, Root joins Smith and Williamson at the top of the contemporary Test century charts. The trio is now tied with former Australian captain Steve Waugh, who also amassed 32 Test hundreds. Root, playing in his 142nd Test match, is now just one century behind Alastair Cook, who leads the all-time Test century list for England with 33.

This century is also Root’s second in Tests this year, following his unbeaten 122* against India in Ranchi in February. Additionally, Root’s innings in Nottingham propelled him to the eighth spot on the all-time Test run-scorer list, surpassing Mahela Jayawardene and Shivnarine Chanderpaul. (UNI)