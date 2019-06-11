Roller Hockey Camp begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association affiliated to Roller Skating Federation of India started Roller Hockey Camp of Senior Men and Junior Boys at Shiva Roller Skating Institution, Peer-Khoo, here.

The Camp is being organised under the supervision of President Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association, GS Khurmi.

Rajesh Anand is the coach appointed by the Federation for conducting the Camp, while assistant coaches nominated by the Jammu and Kashmir Roller Skating Association include Jugraaj Singh, Jatin Sabarwal and Ankush Gupta..

The players from different States are participating in the Camp.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Senior Men’s and Junior Boys’ Roller Hockey Teams to participate in World Roller Games to be held at Barcelona (Spain) from June 29 to July 14, 2019 will be selected during the Camp.