RMPS, GS Sports Club organize Inter-School Sports event

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 20: GS Sports Club today organized an Inter-School Competition at RM Public School Chowadi, Sainik Colony, here today.

‘Don’t consider daughter as a burden’ was the message of the event to the Society.

Ace Sports Administrator, Ranjeet Kalra was the chief guest on the occasion, while Dr Sunniya Ashkoor Wani, SDPO was the guest of honour and RJ Vasudha Tikko (RED FM 91.9) was the special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kalra congratulated GS Sports Club and its team for organizing such events, while guest of honour, Dr Sunniya and special guest, Vasudha also spoke on the occasion and encouraged the students.