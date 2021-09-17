Ritvik bags Men’s singles; Iknoor lifts Women’s singles titles

44th District TT Open C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: Brilliant performance by Ritvik Gupta and Iknoor helped to lift Men’ singles and Women’s singles titles by defeating Jayesh Singh and Ragini by 3 games to nil and 3 games to 2 respectively in the ongoing 44th Jammu District Table Tennis Open Championship, played at Indoor Hall MA Stadium, here today.

The Men’s final was a nail biting contest with both the players giving all they had as the match stretched to the last game with Ritvik closing on the final point to take the decisive game 11-9 and eventually the match.

SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli who was the chief guest on the occasion, witnessed the final match and distributed the prizes amongst the winners. He congratulated the organisers for a successful tournament during these challenging pandemic times and hailed the sportsman spirit and the efforts put in by the participants as well as their parents.

In Cadet boys final, Ritvik beat Ayaan by 3-0, while in Sub-Junior boys final, Ritvik drubbed Lakshay by 3-0 and in Junior boys final, Sarthak defeated Ritvik by 3-1, whereas in Junior girls final, Ragini trounced Iknoor by 3-2, while in men’s final, Ritvik beat Jayesh by 3-0 and in women’s singles, Iknoor got better of Ragini by 3-2 besides in veteran men’s final, JR Kalsi beat Mahesh Khajuria by 3-2.

The matches were officiated by Vasu Dewan, Sandeep Khadotra and Gurvinder Singh Sasan.

Prominent persons as well as office bearers of the Association concerned including Dr Ratnakar Sharma, Satbir Singh, Rajan Sharma, IP Singh, Satish Gupta, Ajay Sharma, Saleem Bandey, Vikas Gupta, Sanjeev Gupta and Narinder Singh were also present during the final matches.