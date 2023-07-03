Rising Stars CC lifts 2nd Raghubir Memorial Cricket Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: In a close contest, Rising Stars Cricket Club Thati today defeated its opponent Bishnoi Kings Garhi (Agore) and won the title of 2nd Raghubir Memorial Knockout Cricket Tournament.

The Tournament was organized by social activist Pinto Chib at Chack Singha of Lower Jandial Panchayat in Nagrota Constituency. A total of 40 teams in two categories i.e. 20 in Under 16 and 20 in Open age group, participated in the Tournament.

The final match of Open Age group was played between Rising Stars Cricket Club Thati and Bishnoi Kings Garhi, Agore. Bishnoi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Bishnoi Kings got all out on 69 runs in 12 overs.

In a nail biting chase, Rising Stars Cricket Club won the match in second last ball having only one wicket left. Vivek Jalotra (Deva) was declared as man of the match whereas Pranav Verma was adjudged as man of the series.

In U-16 Tournament Cobra Cricket Club of Lower Jandial beated Tiger Cricket Club of Luni Mohalla to lift U-16 finals.

In a simple and an impressive prize distribution program during the finals, Atul Sudan (a young social activist was the chief guest), Anjali Sharma (Sarpanch Lower Jandial) was the special guest where as retired Captain Tarsem Singh Manhas was the guest of honour. They awarded winners, runner-ups, man of the match and man of the series players.

Others present during the event were Gopal Dass, Sham Lal, Mohan Lal, Goga Sharma, Kewal Kumar, Sagar Hans, Abhishek Verma, Vikas Langeh, Arun Singh, Kaka Langeh and Deepak Singh.